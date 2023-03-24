LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new shop in the village of Lake George is looking to keep visitors well-dressed, whether local or paying the lake a visit. This week, tuxedo and suit business “Stay in Tux” opened a new location on Route 9N in the town of Lake George.

The ribbon was cut on Thursday at Stay in Tux’s new location at 2315 Route 9N. Owners Cheryl and Todd Smith purchased the business under a previous name in the summer of 2021, rebranding it and getting it all dressed up for a move. That shift to Lake George started in late 2022, and the owners bring a history in wedding attire to the location.

“I love weddings and being a small part of someone’s special day, said Cheryl Smith. “I believe I have trained my whole life for this and just needed the chance to do something with all of my training.”

The business offers tuxedos, suits, and accessories ready for proms, weddings and other formal events. Attire and measurements can also be communicated for pickup from afar. The store is celebrating the opening with a free shoe rental with a mention of the ribbon cutting.

“Stay in Tux provides a valuable service to the entire Lake George region for weddings, and special occasions,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB Executive Director Gina Mintzer. “There are several hundred weddings that take place in the Lake George region each year and it’s a growing business opportunity. We will continue to promote the area as a premiere wedding destination in the Northeast.”