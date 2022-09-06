QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack has teamed up with Stewart’s Shops to ring in the start of another school year in the tastiest way possible. A special flavor celebrating academia will be available behind the counter at select locations around Queensbury and Saratoga Springs, for a limited time – and will be served on campus on the first day of school.

“We are excited to offer students a taste of Sweet Success on their first day of classes this academic year,” said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine D. Duffy, Ed.D. “Stewart’s Shops and the Dake family are longtime supporters of the college, so being able to collaborate on this delicious endeavor is a lot of fun as we welcome back the campus community.”

The flavor in question is “Sweet Success.” It pairs a vanilla ice cream base with peanut butter cup pieces and swirls of peanut butter and fudge. It will be featured in a kickoff celebration during the first day of classes on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The flavor will also be at store locations, including:

Shop 415, 1002 Route 9, Queensbury

Shop 458, 1433 Route 9, Queensbury

Shop 396, 402 Bay Road, Queensbury

Shop 246, 227 Ballard Road, Gansevoort

Shop 444, 445 Northern Pines Road, Wilton

Shop 314, 4208 Route 50, Saratoga Springs

“We can’t think of a better way to welcome back SUNY Adirondack students than with Stewart’s ice cream, appropriately named Sweet Success,” said Gary Dake, Stewart’s president.

Stewart’s Shops’ work with SUNY Adirondack has included an investment of around $400,000 across projects including summer enrichment programs, the Reach New Heights campaign, and the Regional Higher Education Center. Recently, a Stewart’s donation went towards the college’s $5.7 million turf field project, which will include new dugouts, bleachers, press box and scoreboard additions.