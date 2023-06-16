GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As summer goes on, the city continues to identify places where roads could use some work. Grant Avenue is set to undergo construction between its intersections with Glen Street and Davis Street until mid-July. The result will be a fresh sidewalk to walk on.

Curbs and sidewalks are set to be replaced along the section of Grant Avenue, creating possible inconveniences and obstructions as work progresses. The process will include the pouring of concrete, which typically takes between 24 and 48 hours to dry to the point where it can be stepped on or driven across.

Driveway access will be obstructed when concrete is poured in front of a driveway, but should otherwise be uninhibited. The city is allowing temporary street parking during periods when the concrete process would block driveways off.

Grant Avenue runs southwest from its starting point at its intersection with Glen Street, opposite the southwest end of Sanford Street. It runs into the city’s west end, with an extension connecting to paths leading to Morse Athletic Complex.

Road work has had a big season in the greater Glens Falls area. Work on Quaker Road in Queensbury is ongoing, and expected to continue throughout the summer.