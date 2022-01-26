New COVID PCR test site opens Thursday in Fort Edward

North Country

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

Washington County

Trending on NEWS10

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As COVID-19 cases continue to pop up, and rapid tests remain often difficult to get, Washington County is taking action. It was announced this week that the county health department is setting up a new coronavrius testing site using PCR tests.

The new site will be open every Tuesday and Thursday, by appointment, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Washington County’s Burgoyne Avenue campus at 1153 Burgoyne Ave., in Fort Edward, starting Thursday, Jan. 27. Tests are by appointment only.

The new site is being opened in cooperation with Quadrant Biosciences, a Syracuse-based medical technology company that produces a popular COVID-19 saliva test kit. The PCR tests typically see results within 48 hours. Appointments can be made through the company’s website.

The test site will run for about a month. After mid-February, Washington County will re-evaluate how high the need is for coronavirus testing resources at that time.

Previously, Washington County Public Health has operated numerous monthly clinics at community centers across the county. Nearby Warren County operates a weekly testing and vaccine clinic at its municipal center in Lake George.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

Meet the North Country Digital Reporter

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES