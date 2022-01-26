New COVID PCR test site opens Thursday in Fort Edward

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As COVID-19 cases continue to pop up, and rapid tests remain often difficult to get, Washington County is taking action. It was announced this week that the county health department is setting up a new coronavrius testing site using PCR tests.

The new site will be open every Tuesday and Thursday, by appointment, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Washington County’s Burgoyne Avenue campus at 1153 Burgoyne Ave., in Fort Edward, starting Thursday, Jan. 27. Tests are by appointment only.

The new site is being opened in cooperation with Quadrant Biosciences, a Syracuse-based medical technology company that produces a popular COVID-19 saliva test kit. The PCR tests typically see results within 48 hours. Appointments can be made through the company’s website.

The test site will run for about a month. After mid-February, Washington County will re-evaluate how high the need is for coronavirus testing resources at that time.

Previously, Washington County Public Health has operated numerous monthly clinics at community centers across the county. Nearby Warren County operates a weekly testing and vaccine clinic at its municipal center in Lake George.