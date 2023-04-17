QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – West Mountain Ski Area is about more than the winter slopes. During the snow-unfriendly months, West Mountain adopts a schedule of events like brand-new farmer’s markets, as well as adventure camps and more, to keep things busy year-round. On Monday, the mountain’s slate of events for 2023 was released.

“We look forward to the summer season at West just as much as the winter,” said West Mountain General Manager Sara Montgomery. “We pride ourselves on being a year-round destination for local and out-of-town guests. It’s our goal to create memorable family or group adventures that people look forward to year after year.”

Summer Farmer’s Market (New for 2023) Sundays June 3 – Sept. 4, 9 a.m. – noon Farms, craftspeople and more selling wares Vendors being sought, apply online

Outdoor Adventure summer camps 3-day and 5-day options running through the summer, both 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily Ages 6-15, signups online After-camp care and meal programs also available



Music on the Mountain Summer concert on Saturday, July 1, 6-10 p.m. Live music featuring Jukebox Rebellion Other activities include chairlift rides, fireworks, food and drink, corn hole, and kids crafts $15 admission for music, parking and fireworks; $10 for ages 13-19; $5 for ages 7-12; free for 6 and under Ticket link TBA online

Aerial Treetop Adventure Park Five-acre treetop adventure course with six courses by level, from beginner to advanced, all at the peak of West Mountain $49 for ages 13 and up; $35 for ages 7-12 Chairlift loaded every half hour Add-on picnic lunch offered

Mountaintop picnic packages Mountaintop picnic after a chairlift ride up the mountain 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily $40 for ages 21 and up; $35 for 13-20; $25 for ages 12 and under Picnic lunches come with charcuterie and wine and beer for ages 21+ Registration online



Hiking and mountain biking Hiking $20 for 13 and up, $15 for 12 and under; Mountain biking $30 for 13 and up, $20 for 12 and under Hiking and mountain biking on trails across the mountain, all reachable from a chairlift ride up

Mountaintop yoga 10 a.m. every Sunday, June 4 – Oct. 15 $40 chairlift rate Hot Yoga Queensbury leads a 60-minute Vinyasa Flow yoga class



West Mountain also offers an APEX Summer Fun Pass for $225. The pass includes access to the treetop course, mountain biking, hiking trails and chairlift rides.