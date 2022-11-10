WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County has hired a new EMS coordinator to handle coordination of emergency services across county communities. Patrick Mellon started as Coordinator of Emergency Medical Services this week, after having served previously as a deputy coordinator since 2013.

The position includes helping to keep the county’s EMS systems running, including at emergency sites, as well as getting mutual aid where it needs to go. Mellon replaces Micki Guy, who stepped away in October.

“Pat has decades of experience as an EMT, paramedic, firefighter and in management of local and regional EMS organizations,” said Warren County Emergency Services Director Ann Marie Mason. “We are gratified to have Pat coming on board to work with our great EMS agencies around Warren County to ensure they have the resources and assistance from Warren County that they need.”

Mellon’s background includes time at Lake George Rescue Squad, and presently as volunteer First Assistant Chief at Bay Ridge Fire Company in Queensbury. He has been a volunteer firefighter since 1990, and an Emergency Medical Technician starting in 1992.