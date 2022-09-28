SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack is broadcasting a reminder to any and all residents of Saratoga Springs School District. The college’s continuing education program has come to its second campus for the first time, and Saratoga-area students can reap the benefits.

This week, SUNY Adirondack has sent out brochures advertising its fall and winter Continuing Education programs, which include classes at the Wilton campus as part of the new Continuing Education at Saratoga program. Classes range in price and intensity, from $15 single-session courses to $89 multi-week programs in fields that require more time and care. And if you’re wondering what to expect, it’s not all math and science.

“Our Continuing Education programs have long brought joy to people who want to learn something new, like a language or cooking, or want to fine tune skills developed years ago, like playing an instrument or painting,” said Caelynn Prylo, SUNY Adirondack Dean of Continuing Education and Workforce Innovation. “But we also partner with regional employers to ensure our area has a well-trained workforce.”

Registration requests can be made through the SUNY Adirondack website. The Saratoga-area course offerings include classes in Personal Enrichment and Workforce Training categories. Saratoga students are also eligible to attend sessions at SUNY Adirondack’s central campus in Queensbury. The full course list includes: