LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Electric vehicles have been a longstanding talking point for those looking to travel with less of a carbon footprint. On the water, it’s no different. For the first time, Lake George features the means for boaters to make the electric choice, too, when they hit the water.

On Friday, Freedom Boat Club on Lake George became the owner of the first marine-based electric boat charger in New York. The charger in question – an Aqua 75 DC fast charger – allows the boat club to charge its boats up without ever pulling them out of the water. At Friday’s event, visitors to Freedom Boat Club’s home at Queen Boat Co. on Dunham’s Bay got to see the fast-charging future in action.

“The overwhelming positive feedback we received was further validation that electric propulsion is going to be a major source of joy for a large segment of the boating public, and that there is a need for this critical charging infrastructure to accelerate adoption,” said Queen Boat Co. owner Matt O’Hara. “Working with Aqua superPower was a good decision for our business and for Lake George.”

The new Aqua 75 marine fast charger at Queen Boat Co, Freedom Boat Club Lake George in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Aqua superPower)

The demand for charging stations at lakes and other water bodies is relatively new, but growing. Over 400,000 registered boats in New York are under 25 feet in length – the ideal size range for an electric motor instead of the traditional gas-powered kind. Electric power is an especially viable option for boats that travel around 25 miles per hour. The hope for boat companies is that the more water bodies have the capacity to support electric motors, the more boat owners will make the switch.

The addition of the charger makes Lake George the first water body east of Michigan to offer in-water electric boat charging. The charging station will allow the club to rent boats out and fill them up for cruising within an hour, adding convenience on top of environmental benefits. Having a charging station to point to on the water makes things easier, too, for the companies that sell electric boats.

“You think of it as a new technology, but cars ran using electricity 100 years ago, and boats did too. When gas got big in the car world, it got big in the marine world,” said Todd Sims, director of sales for Ingenity Electric. “You see how normal people buy electric cars when it makes sense for their use case, and the same thing is true for the electric boat world.”

Owned by parent boat company Correct Craft, Ingenity Electric has been a player in that world for some time. The company first entered the electric boat marketplace by installing a 300 horsepower motor and battery into the existing GS22 boat model. More recently, the company has cooperated with Lake George-based boatmaker Hacker-Craft, creating the Aquavent electric boat series.

Anytime Ingenity Electric sells an electric boat, someone like Sims has to answer the question – how will this boater keep their vessel charged? It’s one thing if the owner plans to keep their boat at a private dock, and simply needs to run electric power on their property. If they keep their boat in a marina, on the other hand, the seller has to ask that company to invest in new technology. Even with the Freedom Boat Club charger being celebrated, the technology is so new that Sims knows there’s a lot of water to travel.

“Initially, it’s going to be very low-utilization – extremely low. We don’t have the density of boats out there. There was a lot of public money for EV car charging, and a lot of cities put in their own car chargers, but there hasn’t been anything like that available on the marine side.”

Be that as it may, enthusiasm is high to get Lake George boats electrified. The boat club’s lease with charger manufacturer Aqua SuperPower is a long one, and Sims says that other marinas along the lake are interested in following the lead. The dream would be to offer electric charging options to boaters in the areas of the village of Lake George, Bolton Landing, and Ticonderoga – as well as other lakes in the state.

“As New York State leads the nation in our climate initiatives, it is clear that our businesses also see strong opportunities to join this fight,” said New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul, in a speech delivered on Friday by Lake George Park Commission Executive Director Dave Wick. “Our future is clear. It is clean, it is electric, and it is linked to a strong economy. Every great change starts somewhere, and I am so pleased that the Queen Boat Co on Lake George is where full-power electric boating in New York will begin.”