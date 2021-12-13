New campaign launches to protect clean water, jobs and wilderness in the Adirondacks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new coalition has launched to advocate for preserving the Adirondack Park. The “Forever Adirondacks” campaign has released a 15-point plan for protecting clean water, creating new jobs and preserving the wilderness of the Adirondacks.

“It is especially important that we act now, while the Biden administration and state government are both expressing interests in the Adirondacks, water, jobs and wilderness,” said Campaign Director Aaron Mair. “The recently approved American Rescue Plan contains tens of billions of dollars for aid to states for use in areas such as rural broadband expansion, drinking water and wastewater treatment projects. Those needs are great in the Adirondacks. Fulfilling those needs will bring new jobs. Making the park’s communities more vibrant will bring additional economic opportunities and fund additional conservation efforts.”

The plan includes approving clean water infrastructure, launching an Adirondack Green New Deal and Green Jobs program, and establishing and funding an Adirondack Park Trust. You view the full plan below:

Initial funding for the campaign and the clean water, jobs and wilderness coalition comes from the Adirondack Council. This new coalition is a group of organizations and individuals who support the campaign’s goals to protect clean water, create new jobs and preserve wilderness in the Adirondack Park.

Mair is a retired epidemiologist for the NYS Department of Health, a Navy veteran and a lifelong environmental activist. Mair founded several environmental justice organizations and served as the 57th president of the Sierra Club (the first Black person to serve in that role).