GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The World Awareness Children’s Museum on Warren Street has two important things for patrons to know about this fall. One is a new exhibit – and the other a cocktail party with a twist.

The children’s educational museum is announcing the opening of MountainTots, a new space for toddlers opening starting this September. Young children will visit a kid-sized mountain trail, lean-to, waterfall, and more, as well as a tiny climbing wall safe for small climbers.

“MountainTots will feature the diverse people, land, and animals of the Adirondacks, where young visitors from all over can learn more about what makes our region beautiful,” said

Executive Director Bethanie Muska Lawrence. “We are shining a special light on the Haudenosaunee people who have been in New York since before colonization. It’s important

that, when we talk about the diversity of our region, we’re not forgetting the people who have been here longer than any of us.”

The World Awareness Children’s Museum offers education on cultures around the world for kids of various ages, featuring items and artifacts from over 140 countries. All of that material means support is vital for the museum. On Saturday, Oct. 21, the organization will put on masks for its Venetian Masquerade Cocktail Party fundraiser.

Held at the Courtyard Mariott in Lake George, the masquerade will feature hors d’oeuvres and desserts, as well as a cash bar. Dress-up is encouraged. Tickets are priced at $85 until Sept. 30, with sponsorship opportunities also available.

The World Awareness Children’s Museum is sponsored by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, Common Roots Foundation, Ianniello Anderson, and Duke Concrete Products.