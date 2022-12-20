WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In 2021, Warren County received $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. It’s used a lot of it, with funds going to local businesses – some being created, others reborn – as well as fire departments, public projects and other pursuits. This week, the county announced where another $1.2 million of that money is headed.

“Our ARPA Advisory Committee has done a good job going through more than 90 applications to make sure the $12.4 million in stimulus funding we have been provided has the best impact on our community,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty. “We know our partners at Glens Falls Hospital and the dozens of others agencies and businesses that have received this funding will use it to help our county recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and become stronger going forward.”

The county identified recipients for $1,285,954 in ARPA funding. The list of new beneficiaries includes:

Glens Falls Hospital $750,000 To be used for the expansion of mental health offerings Will be added to $440,000 in previously-obtained ARPA funds awarded through Warren County Community Services

EDC Warren County $80,000 For use addressing housing and broadband issues

SUNY Plattsburgh at Queensbury $16,854 Funding for student textbooks

Tri-County United Way $60,000

The City of Glens Falls $172,500 For use in maintaining city parks



“The behavioral health crisis is the ‘pandemic within the pandemic,’” said Glens Falls Hospital President Paul Scimeca. “Those coming to the hospital in crisis have drastically increased in the past few years, making it necessary to expand our Crisis Stabilization Unit. We are grateful to the ARPA Committee, the Community Services Board, and to all of our other community partners and donors who have stepped up to help address this critical need.”

It’s been a busy few weeks for the county’s ARPA funding. Last month, the county approved $1.17 million to be disbursed to organizations including the Charles R. Wood Theater, the Hyde Collection, several local rescue squads around the county, and others.

By now, the majority of the county’s ARPA funding has been given out. $987,520 remains, and will be the subject of an ARPA Advisory Committee meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.