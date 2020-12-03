Nearly $2M in funding granted for North Country Head Start projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Department of Health and Human Services is granting $1,944,950 in funding to the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity to support Head Start projects in Plattsburgh and across the North Country.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik made the announcement in a release on Thursday. The Head Start program provides comprehensive early childhood education and development services to promote school readiness for low-income children.
“I am proud to announce that valuable taxpayer dollars will be returned back to the North Country in the form of this significant grant,” said Congresswoman Stefanik.
“Head Start is a crucial program for many North Country families, and it is essential that we continue to provide federal resources to support its mission of ensuring school readiness. I recently visited a Head Start location in the North country to meet with educators and students who are impacted by the program. I will continue, as I have each year, to advocate for funding programs like these that have significant impact within our rural communities.”
