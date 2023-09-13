GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next week, two different Warren County communities are hosting training sessions for taking part in the fight against opioid abuse. Narcan training and distribution are coming to Glens Falls and Warrensburg on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Narcan is a brand of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. Those who struggle with opioid addiction, or have friends or family who do so, are encouraged to come and get a life-saving lesson.

‘We continue to see the devastating impact that opioids have on our community,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “Increased availability of Narcan, and offering training to those who would like to learn how to use it, can save lives and give those struggling with opioid addiction a chance to seek treatment to overcome their addiction.”

Sessions will be held at:

Warren-Washington Counties Community Action 190 Maple St., Glens Falls 9:30 a.m. – 1 :30 p.m.

Warrensburg Cumberland Farms 3805 Main St., Warrensburg 1-5 p.m.



Training includes lessons on how to recognize an overdose taking place, how to use Narcan on someone going through an overdose, and what happens once the overdose is reversed. All attendees will receive a free Narcan rescue kit.

Narcan is nasally administered and only works on opioid overdoses. The use of naloxone is not a substitute for calling 911, and emergency services should always be notified. Both events are run by Warren County Health Services, Adirondack Health Institute, Alliance for Positive Health, and Hope & Healing Recovery Community & Outreach Center. Adirondack Health Institute maintains a list of places to get Narcan around the North Country.