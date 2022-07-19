LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The docks of the Lake George Steamboat Company stay busy every summer, with thousands of visitors taking rides on its three cruise ships. This weekend, those docks will be bustling with something else. It’s time for those docks to get rocked.

The Lake George Steamboat Company is hostings its annual “Rock the Dock” event this Friday, July 22, starting at 4 p.m. Bands coming to play live music at the company docs include:

Galactic New Orleans- and L.A.-based jazz and funk quintet

Annie in the Water Rock, funk, reggae, blues and jam music

Chestnut Grove Philadephia-based five-piece rock n’ roll/retro pop

Glass Pony Jam rock, funk, modern indie post-funk and post-rock based out of Albany

O-Man and the Nite Trippers New Orleans funk

Raisinhead Covers including The Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, The Allman Brothers, as well as originals



Tickets are on sale now for the festival. General admission is $30, open to all ages 16 and up. Those under 15 get in for free. A portion of all funds goes to the Lake George Association, which works in lake and environmental protection.

The six bands are split across two stages at the docks. The steamboat company also welcomes bars, concessions and vendors from around the Lake George and the surrounding area.

Rock the Dock isn’t the only thing keeping the village loud this summer. See a full list of concerts in Lake George this year, including weekly free concerts at Shepard Park as well as the Lake George Music Festival.