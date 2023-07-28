GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Sunday, a new music series comes to Glens Falls. Summer Sundays at City Park kicks off with three performances on Sunday, July 30.

The first in the new weekly series features performances by:

Country Kickers 1 to 2 p.m. Country line dancing with Kevin Richards

Off the Main Road 2 to 3:30 p.m. Georgianna Bull and Neil Herr play in an acoustic duo

Alan Dunham and Elizabeth Winge 4 to 5:30 p.m.



It’s not the only music coming to city park this month. The Glens Falls Jazz Band is set to play on Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. All shows are free, and held at City Park, with the Queensbury Hotel as a rain location.