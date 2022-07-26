The first Wild in the Trees Music & Skate Festival comes to Lake George, N.Y. this October.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This fall, a music festival in Lake George is bringing more than just local jams. It’s also bringing skateboard community and culture to the Queen of American Lakes.

The “Wild in the Trees Music & Skate Festival” is coming this October to the Lake George Skate Plaza, at the edge of Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. On Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 1-2, the festival will bring a slew of regional bands to the village, all while a two-day skateboard competition rips its way across the park.

It’s all for a good cause to boot. Proceeds from each $20 ticket go to Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region, which provides help to families with children suffering from cancer and other illnesses. In Lake George, Ronald McDonald House operates Krantz Cottage, a vacation home for families aided by the organization.

Bands coming to Lake George for the festival include:

Annie in the Water

Glass Pony

Neon Avenue

El Modernist

The Sugar Hold

The Hauntings

The Skunches

The festival will also be home to vendors from Adirondack Pub & Brewery, Barnsider BBQ, The Stone Stash, ValJean, Heroes Hideout, Hypoluxo Skateboards, Jes Turco, Minescape 19, Pop & Punk Co., Hypersaturation Magazine, Null Void, Upstate Coffee and Posterity Glass. Sponsors include Lake George Steamboat Company, 42 Degrees, 40 Oak, 102.7 WEQX, Sully’s West, RadioradioX.com, Xperience Monthly, Ginter Electrical & Mechanical, Altered Apparel & More and SF Janitorial.

Wild in the Trees leads the Lake George region from summer into fall, but the summer is still full of music. See a full list of festivals and concerts hitting the Lake George area this summer.