GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another bout of road work is coming to downtown Glens Falls this week. On Thursday, a section of Murray Street will be closed in order to facilitate part of the Glens Falls Connector Project.

From 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, Murray Street will be closed from its intersection with Henry Street to Pruyn’s Island Drive. The section of road is set to receive new sidewalks and curb ramps in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as drainage, signs, striping and pedestrian signals. The first of two new pedestrian traffic bridges is also set to be installed over the Glens Falls Feeder Canal.

During closure hours, no traffic will be allowed through Pruyn Island in either direction, except in cases of police or fire emergencies. Meanwhile, another Glens Falls road closure will take place on Wednesday on Bay Street and Webster Avenue, for sewer work.

The work to come is the execution of the Glens Falls Connector Project, a construction effort looking to improve connections across the city’s fifth ward. The ward stretches southwest from downtown, from Hudson Avenue and Broad Street south to the Hudson River.