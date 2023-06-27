LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, the Lake George Holiday Inn Resort hosts something special, other than some of the thousands of visitors who pay the region a visit during the summer. It’s dinner theater season again, and the show on the menu is returning to where it premiered.

“Shear Madness,” a murder mystery set in Lake George itself, opens with the murder of the landlady above the fictional Shear Madness Salon. The audience will take its own role in the fun, by helping deduce who the killer is.

The show opens on Thursday, July 6, with showtimes running until Saturday, Aug. 26. Showtimes include:

Matinees Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays Meal at 11:30 a.m., show at 1 p.m.

Dinner shows Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays Meal at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.



Originally premiered in 1978, the show has since played in Lake George in 1979 and 2007. This run is directed by Bruce Jordan, the show’s original co-creator and director. This year’s production stars Elizabeth Pietrangelo, Jarel Davidow, Eldon Hassler, Benita Zahn, RP McLaughlin, and Jeff Haffner.

Lake George Dinner Theater has operated annually at the Lake George Holiday Inn since 1968. The venue features between 90 and 120 seats. Tickets can be found through the dinner theater online, or by phone call at (518) 668-5762, ext. 411.