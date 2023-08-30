GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursdays, the Glens Falls Shirt Factory hosts food trucks and vendors at its weekly Food Truck Corral events, taking up the lots on three sides of the iconic brick building. This week, visitors can get more than a delicious meal. They can also meet the artists who have been hard at work bringing new life and color to the area around the factory building.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, the corral celebrates some of the artists behind Muralthon, a recent public art spree based along Curran Lane. In front of the Shirt Factory’s secondary building – home to Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe – six artists have worked on murals on metal shipping containers, while a seventh and eighth have painted on the walls of two adjacent buildings. Some of those artists will be at Thursday’s corral to talk about their work.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, artists involved with Muralthon will be recognized for their work at a small closing ceremony for the Muralthon project. Artists Rachel Henrich, Rodney Allen Bentley, Anthony Richichi, Jenny Hutchinson, Jedidiah Murphy and Hannah Williams will be in attendance. Albany-based artist Jade Warrick also contributed to the project.

Muralthon was intended as an early phase of the Muralgarten project. Williams and Shirt Factory owner Eric Unkauf are on a board of directors looking to create an expansive public art project outdoors on the Shirt Factory grounds, incorporating 30 or more murals.

The Shirt Factory Food Truck Corral runs from 4:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday.