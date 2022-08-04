HORICON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Horicon. Steven Schnall, 55 of New York, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On August 2 around 5:10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious crash on State Route 8 in Horicon. The crash involved a 2005 Toyota Sienna and a 2019 BMW motorcycle driven by Schnall.

The crash is still under investigation. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by North Warren EMS and the Horicon Fire Department.