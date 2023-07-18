LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six Flags Great Escape is adding more summer events to keep summer fun cool as temperatures stay hot in the North Country. Events are added to the park calendar across July and August.

The park’s “Hurricane Harbor Summer Blast” comes to the Hurricane Harbor water park on weekends through the summer. Every Saturday and Sunday from July 22 to Aug. 13, visitors can enjoy steel drum music, limbo, watermelon eating contests, cocktails, and mocktails. Park characters will be at the water park joining in on the celebration.

What’s more, the night gets bright next Saturday. On Saturday, July 29, fireworks will light up the sky over the park at 9:30 p.m.

Locals looking for seasonal work will have another chance soon enough. The park is set to start hiring for Fright Fest once the summer nears its end.