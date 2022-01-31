More school clinics set in Warren County COVID update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Warren County sent out a two-day COVID-19 case update to catch up from the weekend. The county saw 147 new coronavirus cases between Sunday and Monday.

As of Monday, there were 16 COVID-related hospitalizations in Warren County on Monday; down by two from Saturday. Over the last five days, there have been 446 positive coronavirus cases in the county. Warren County’s 7-day average positive test rate descended to 10.9%, down from mid-teen percentages last week.

Warren County is no longer directly managing COVID-19 contact tracing. Instead, tracing of new cases is managed by New York State health officials.

Warren County has scheduled several coronavirus vaccine clinics at school districts. Upcoming clinics include Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Glens Falls City School District; Thursday, Feb. 3 at Queensbury Union Free School District; and Friday, Feb. 4 at North Warren Central School.

Coronavirus vaccines and booster shots are still being offered weekly on Tuesdays at Warren County Municipal Center. Clinics run from 4:30-6:30 p.m., with walk-ins accepted.

