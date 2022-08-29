GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last year, artists took to downtown Glens Falls, painting electrical boxes at seven locations throughout the city – part of the first wave of bright new artistic life that has only grown more in 2022. Now, even more growth is on the way.

On Monday, the Arts District of Glens Falls put out a call for a second wave of artists to paint electrical boxes downtown. Three more electrical boxes are up for grabs, joining ones that last year became canvases for dogs, butterflies, colorscapes and more.

The city arts district is seeking proposals to be sent to the World Awareness Children’s Museum (part of the the arts district) for review. Proposals can be sent by email to director@worldchildrensmuseum.org; or by mail or in-person to the museum, Attn. Bethanie Lawrence, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Artists should include a resume with contact information, as well as a list of public art experience and any available images of previous public artwork. Up to 20 photos may be included, and can include both public and other artworks. Sketches of concepts for an electrical box should also be included.

Anyone hoping to take a shot at one of the boxes must submit by the deadline of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. Artists will be awarded funds for their work by Monday, Oct. 3, in the amount of $750, half of which will be withheld until the work is complete.

Last year’s electrical boxes can be seen in photo gallery form. In 2022, they’ve been joined by new wall murals, an Adirondack chair, and sidewalk stamps denoting the Glens Falls Arts Trail.