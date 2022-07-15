WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to increase hourly wages for some county employees. Warren County staff who are members of the Civil Service Employees Association Unit 9000 will see a wage increase of an additional $2.75 per hour.

The raise was agreed upon by Warren County and the CSEA, ratified Monday, July 11. The change in wages will kick in starting on Monday, Aug. 1.

“We are pleased that we were able to reach this agreement with the CSEA membership as we work to ensure our county agencies have the workforce they need to carry out their duties,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty. “We want the CSEA membership to know we listened to them, and took action promptly.”

The change in wages was made in order to adapt to changes in inflation, as well as to incentivize new employees to fill vacant positions within the county. The CSEA unit’s current labor contract will last three years, having started in May of 2021. The CSEA chapter represents 237 of Warren County’s 756 full- and part-time employees.

“CSEA and Warren County have worked hard to agree on a very important first step to ensure the County can recruit and retain competent staff. We believe this is just the beginning and we look forward to continuing to work with the County to ensure that CSEA members who provide such vital services are given the recognition, respect and dignity we deserve for the work we do,” said CSEA Warren County Local President Chris Connell.