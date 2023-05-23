LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer is coming to Lake George, like an enthusiastic swimmer jumping into the water at Million Dollar Beach. This week, the Lake George Battlefield Alliance announced that its new visitor center is getting ready to reopen for a second season of local history, reaching back to the founding of the nation.

The Lake George Battlefield Park Visitor Center reopens on Friday, May 26. The center opened in 2022, welcoming home French & Indian War and Revolutionary War historical items previously kept in museums elsewhere in the state. When it returns this weekend, it will have even more.

“It has been our goal to tell the stories of all the peoples who lived, fought and died in this park,” said alliance trustee Lyn Karig Hohmann. “With these new exhibits, we are moving closer to that goal.”

New this year at the visitor center are sections of a 1758 British bateau, as well as a scale model. The former is on loan from the New York State Museum, and the latter a creation especially made for the visitor center. Also on display with be a replica of cannons used in the 18th century at Fort William Henry, as well as a diorama of the 16,000-troop flotilla that engaged in an attack on the French at Ticonderoga during the French & Indian War.

The visitor center is at 75 Fort George Road in Lake George. The center will stay open Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a five-day weekly schedule starting on July 1.