WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new wave of American Rescue Plan Act funding is set to head to nonprofits around the Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George regions. Warren County has OK’d over $1 million from its bank of ARPA funds to help out those still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the county Board of Supervisors voted to approve $1.17 million to be split among a group of organizations, including five first responder agencies, eight nonprofit organizations and 10 small businesses. The 23 awards join a total of 47, which to date have totaled $9.85 million out of the total $12.4 million share of ARPA funding Warren County received for COVID-19 recovery.

“The ARPA Committee spent many hours over the last several months reviewing and scoring grant applications so that the county could get these funds out to help some of the affected non-profits and small businesses in our community as they continue to rebound from the economic impacts of the pandemic,” said Warren County ARPA Committee Co-Chair Claudia Braymer.

The new recipients include:

Adirondack Sports Complex Dome $200,000

Jsj Transport, LLC $50,000

ADK Civic Center Coalition, Inc. $250,000

Park Theater Foundation, Inc. $50,000

Adirondack Theater Festival, Inc. $17,250

The Hyde Collection $32,400

Charles R. Wood Theater, Inc. $5,400

Queensbury Community Scholarship Association, Inc. $100,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters $25,500

Small Tales Day Care Center $5,000

CWI, Inc. $75,000

North Warren EMS $75,000

West Glens Falls EMS $13,817

Bay Ridge Rescue Squad $46,568

Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Co. $37,435

Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co. $30,000

Painted Pony Rodeo $50,000

Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board $150,000

DBA Kind Cycling $20,000

DBA Crafted $13,000

Stephenson Lumber Co. $50,000

North Country Guitar $18,000

Sticky’s Graphics $13,000



The board of supervisors will determine the use of the remaining funds in the future. To date, Warren County ARPA funding has gone to 22 nonprofits, two volunteer fire companies, 10 small businesses and 10 government projects related to workforce and infrastructure.