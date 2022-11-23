WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new wave of American Rescue Plan Act funding is set to head to nonprofits around the Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George regions. Warren County has OK’d over $1 million from its bank of ARPA funds to help out those still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, Nov. 18, the county Board of Supervisors voted to approve $1.17 million to be split among a group of organizations, including five first responder agencies, eight nonprofit organizations and 10 small businesses. The 23 awards join a total of 47, which to date have totaled $9.85 million out of the total $12.4 million share of ARPA funding Warren County received for COVID-19 recovery.
“The ARPA Committee spent many hours over the last several months reviewing and scoring grant applications so that the county could get these funds out to help some of the affected non-profits and small businesses in our community as they continue to rebound from the economic impacts of the pandemic,” said Warren County ARPA Committee Co-Chair Claudia Braymer.
The new recipients include:
- Adirondack Sports Complex Dome
- $200,000
- Jsj Transport, LLC
- $50,000
- ADK Civic Center Coalition, Inc.
- $250,000
- Park Theater Foundation, Inc.
- $50,000
- Adirondack Theater Festival, Inc.
- $17,250
- The Hyde Collection
- $32,400
- Charles R. Wood Theater, Inc.
- $5,400
- Queensbury Community Scholarship Association, Inc.
- $100,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- $25,500
- Small Tales Day Care Center
- $5,000
- CWI, Inc.
- $75,000
- North Warren EMS
- $75,000
- West Glens Falls EMS
- $13,817
- Bay Ridge Rescue Squad
- $46,568
- Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Co.
- $37,435
- Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co.
- $30,000
- Painted Pony Rodeo
- $50,000
- Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board
- $150,000
- DBA Kind Cycling
- $20,000
- DBA Crafted
- $13,000
- Stephenson Lumber Co.
- $50,000
- North Country Guitar
- $18,000
- Sticky’s Graphics
- $13,000
The board of supervisors will determine the use of the remaining funds in the future. To date, Warren County ARPA funding has gone to 22 nonprofits, two volunteer fire companies, 10 small businesses and 10 government projects related to workforce and infrastructure.