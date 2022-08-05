LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – August is a hot month, with temperatures hitting the 90s this week. If you’re trying to stay cool, stick around Lake George – but if you’re something of a heat-seeker, a spot on the Adirondack Northway has something special in store.

Throughout the month of August, the Adirondacks Welcome Center on Route 87 is showcasing a host of hot sauces. The center with the “I Love NY” sign northbound between Northway Exits 17 and 18 will be home to a dozen different sauces all month. A formal hot sauce sampling is set from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

All hot sauces showcased at the center are sourced from makers around New York. They include:

Hot Stuff Sauce (Syracuse) Chihuahua Intense pepper flavor, recommended for eggs, tacos and burgers Holla-Peno Jalapeno-centric hot sauce Guava Ghost Guava and ghost pepper combo sauce

Fat Crow Gourmet (Troy) Chile Lime Sauce Great for tacos Maple Chipotle Made with real New York maple syrup



Poor Devil Pepper Co. (Hudson) Mountain Mama

Queen Majesty Hot Sauce (Queens) Scotch Bonnet & Ginger Slow-burning heat with bright ginger and lemon notes. Great with soups, curries, wings and sweet potatoes. Manzano Serrano (limited edition) Made from recently-gifted bushels of Manzano peppers

The Truffleist (Long Island) Truffleist Hot Sauce Award-winning truffle-centric blend in partnership with Tango Chile Sauce

