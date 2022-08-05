LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – August is a hot month, with temperatures hitting the 90s this week. If you’re trying to stay cool, stick around Lake George – but if you’re something of a heat-seeker, a spot on the Adirondack Northway has something special in store.

Throughout the month of August, the Adirondacks Welcome Center on Route 87 is showcasing a host of hot sauces. The center with the “I Love NY” sign northbound between Northway Exits 17 and 18 will be home to a dozen different sauces all month. A formal hot sauce sampling is set from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

All hot sauces showcased at the center are sourced from makers around New York. They include:

  • Hot Stuff Sauce (Syracuse)
    • Chihuahua
      • Intense pepper flavor, recommended for eggs, tacos and burgers
    • Holla-Peno
      • Jalapeno-centric hot sauce
    • Guava Ghost
      • Guava and ghost pepper combo sauce
  • Fat Crow Gourmet (Troy)
    • Chile Lime Sauce
      • Great for tacos
    • Maple Chipotle
      • Made with real New York maple syrup
  • Poor Devil Pepper Co. (Hudson)
    • Mountain Mama
  • Queen Majesty Hot Sauce (Queens)
    • Scotch Bonnet & Ginger
      • Slow-burning heat with bright ginger and lemon notes. Great with soups, curries, wings and sweet potatoes.
    • Manzano Serrano (limited edition)
      • Made from recently-gifted bushels of Manzano peppers
  • The Truffleist (Long Island)
    • Truffleist Hot Sauce
      • Award-winning truffle-centric blend in partnership with Tango Chile Sauce
  • Karma Sauce (Rochester)
    • Cherry Bomb
      • Habanero chiles and sour cherries, winner of over 20 trophies
    • Good Karma
      • Habanero and Finger Lakes-native ingredients
    • Hole Mole
      • Mexican chocolate, fresh habanero and blackberry, fig, mulberry and plum