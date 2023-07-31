GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Things are getting jazzy in Glens Falls. The Glens Falls Jazz Band concert series starts this week, with melodies in City Park all through August.

The city jazz band is set to play every Monday from July 31 to Aug. 21. Each show is set for the City Park gazebo by Crandall Public Library, with a rain location of the Queensbury Hotel. Each concert runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Visitors are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket for optimal enjoyment of the best local jazz Glens Falls has to offer. The concerts take their turn following the Glens Falls City Band, which played weekly throughout July.