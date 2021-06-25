Mobile replica of Vietnam Memorial rolls into the North Country

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WFFF) — The creators of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. are bringing a mobile replica to more than two dozen communities in the U.S., and on Thursday it was on display in the North Country.

“We thought it was important to bring this here because we have a lot of veterans local to the north country. Both here in New York, Vermont, all the way to Maine. And a vast majority of those veterans are Vietnam era,” said Anthony King, quartermaster of the the VFW Great Chazy River Memorial Post 1418 in Champlain.

Known as “The Wall That Heals,” the replica will be at Post 1418 through Sunday. Visitors can walk along the wall, look at pictures and timelines, and be introduced to nearly 30 Vietnam veterans from the North Country.

One family came out to honor their brother, Edward F. Brown Jr., who died in 1970 at age 19. “He left a legacy beyond what anybody could have imagined,” said his sister Margaret.

The names on the memorial are not inscribed alphabetically. Instead, they’re organized by date of death to symbolize each vets personal story in the war. “It’s just moving. Very moving and very heartfelt,” said visitor Jeffrey LaMoutain.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has educated people about the war since 1996. Staff member Jim Knotts says the non-profit is determined to make the memorial more accessible for others.