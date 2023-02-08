MINERVA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new superintendent has been named at Minerva Central School District. On Wednesday, the North Country school district announced that its Board of Education would appoint Candice Husson as Superintendent of Schools and Principal. The appointment will be made at the Thursday, Feb. 9 meeting of the Board of Education.

Husson has been a presence at Minerva Central School District since 2007, and has taught elementary school for 15 years. She has also served as the school’s athletic director, class advisor, soccer coach and youth government advisor.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mrs. Candice Husson as our newest superintendent of schools,” said Minerva School Board President Danae Tucker. “It was clear to the Board of Education throughout the selection process that Mrs. Husson’s long history with, and service to, our district was an indispensable asset to our students and school community. We are looking forward to working with Mrs. Husson as our newest leader as we work together to provide the best opportunities possible for our students.”

Husson is being offered a 3-year agreement with a starting salary of $120,000. She is expected to begin serving as superintendent starting July 1. She will replace Interim Superintendent Timothy Farrell.

“I am incredibly honored to be taking on this new opportunity at Minerva,” said Husson. “I have been lucky enough to not only have been an elementary student at Minerva, but I have spent my entire teaching career as a 5th/6th-grade teacher. I am confident that my knowledge of the community, students, and rich traditions at Minerva will be vital as we move forward together in continuing to make Minerva a successful district. My fifteen-plus years in the classroom have provided me with the knowledge of curriculum, assessment, and data-driven instruction that I will use to provide rich programs and opportunities to our students.”