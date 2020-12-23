Military ‘elves’ surprise Fort Drum family with holiday porch makeover

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A team of North Country elves—similar to those from the North Pole—helped surprise a Fort Drum family with a magical Christmas gift.

A group of six military spouses teamed up this fall after a local family was nominated for Moving with the military’s surprise home decorating.

The Family received numerous nominations not only in the North Country, but from military bases all over the world. The local family, which fosters children in Northern New York, was one of 10 worldwide to receive the surprise holiday home decorating.

The New York team received second place worldwide and plan to donate winning funds to charity. Members of the team included Brittany Raines, Jade Deitz, Jennifer Van Horn, Heather Van Zant, Julie Johnson and Lisa McIntosh.

Brittany Raines, the leader of the New York “Elf Team,” learned of the project late fall, and within two and half weeks, the project was completed. Raines shared that this shows capabilities of military families.

The local received a small budget from Moving with the Military, but also numerous community donations including Adirondack chairs and a massive wreath featured on the front of the house.

Ultimately, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Elf Team members shared that this was their way of saying that Kindness isn’t cancelled.

Members of the New York Elf team shared the families heartwarming reaction in the ABC50 interview above.