SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every Memorial Day, the community of South Glens Falls has a tradition. The annual South Glens Falls Memorial Day Parade is set to take to the village this month.

The parade will gather on Friday, May 26, the parade will gather at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Haviland Avenue in South Glens Falls. The parade will head north, ending at Veteran’s Memorial Park, where a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Words of remembrance will be shared by Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner.

This year, Wayne “Beanie” Bruce will serve as Grand Marshal leading the parade. Bruce is a 1967-71 Air Force veteran and has also served in the South Glens Falls Police Department for nearly three decades, including seven years as Saratoga Sheriff Deputy.

The parade will include faces from local American Legion chapters, VFWs and fire departments, as well as the South High Marching Band and Galloway Gaelic Pipe Band. Both groups will perform at the wreath-laying ceremony.

Leading up to the parade, Moreau Community Center will offer grilled foods and refreshments from 4-6 p.m. After the parade and ceremony, the Marcabes band will perform at the Fraternal Order of Eagles.