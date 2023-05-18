GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls and the town of Queensbury are coming together this Memorial Day weekend to honor veterans in both communities. A parade will proceed through town on Monday, May 29, running along Glen Street from Maple Street to Crandall Park.

The 2023 Glens Falls/Queensbury Memorial Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Glen Street, ending at Crandall Park’s Victory & Peace monument. This year’s parade will be led by grand marshals Tim Benner, a Glens Falls local and U.S. Army veteran; Harriet Rogers, a Glens Falls resident and U.S. Coast Guard veteran; and Mike Varmette, a Lake Luzerne local and veteran of the Marine Corps.

The Queensbury High School Band will perform, led by director Jim Cirillo. The theme of this year’s parade is “Let’s Remember and Honor the Fallen.” This year’s keynote speaker is John Taflan, a United States Military Academy at West Point graduate with 20 years of experience with the NSA. Gold Star Parents Beverly and Bill Osborn and Kathy and Ricky Brown will also be in attendance, along with Senator Dan Stec and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner.

The parade is one of many Memorial Day events around the Glens Falls/Lake George region. Find out where else to honor veterans this Memorial Day.