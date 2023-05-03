LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Memorial Day weekend means a lot of things around the Lake George and Glens Falls region. For many, it marks the start of a busy summer season. For many more, it’s a time to remember the sacrifice of veterans – near and far.

Parades and other observances are on the way for Memorial Day weekend. Find out what’s happening near you, and when:

South Glens Falls Memorial Day parade 6 – 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26 Parade starts at Main Street and Haviland Avenue, South Glens Falls Parade led by local veteran Wayne “Beanie” Bruce serving as Grand Marshal. 7 p.m. wreath ceremony to follow at Veteran’s Memorial Park. American Legion, VFW and fire department organizations to take part, joined by the South High Marching Band and the Gaelic Pipe Band.

Memorial Day Party at Spring Brook Hollow Farm Noon – 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27 Spring Brook Hollow Farm Distillery, 133 Clements St., Fort Ann Final annual party at Spring Brook Hollow’s Fort Ann location



Memorial Day Weekend BBQ Sunday, May 28 53 South Main St., Salem Half chicken or rack of ribs with baked potato, baked beans, roll and dessert. $15 tickets available at A&J Agway, Salem Hardware, Salem Firefighters or by phone call to (518) 321-9430 or (518) 461-3317.

Reenactment weekend at Fort Ticonderoga Saturday-Sunday, May 27-28 Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga Fifes, drums, and a commemorative ceremony for Memorial Day weekend. Reenactors will perform as Continental Army soldiers throughout the weekend, showing what it took to maintain a military outpost. $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $13 for children, free for children ages 4 and under; 10% admissions discount for active duty military members

Battlefield Park Memorial Day ceremony 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29 Battlefield Park, Fort George Road, Lake George Memorial Day remembrance of the four unknown soldiers memorialized at Battlefield Park. The soldiers are believed to be American colonials killed during the Bloody Morning Scout conflict during the Battle of Lake George. Lake George Battlefield Alliance, Fort William Henry, the Lake George American Legion Post 374, and the Lake George Fire Department will be in attendance.

