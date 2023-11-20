LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rockwell Falls Public Library will host a meeting this week to share information on what’s kept the library doors closed – as well as what it will take to get them open again. The library board will be sharing information on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be recorded and shared on the library website. The event will go over a working plan to reopen the library, which closed in September. That closure was spurred by the departure of library director Courtney Kier, as well as two-thirds of its total staff.

The little library found a spotlight earlier this year, when Kier came under community fire for a planned drag storytime event. Shortly before September’s closure, the library passed a resolution against banning books.

The meeting will be held at the library, 19 Main St. in Lake Luzerne. Those unable to attend in person can tune in via Zoom call.