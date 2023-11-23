GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is eyeing its budget for 2024, and wants to talk about it with the public. A public meeting has been set for the week after Thanksgiving, with a $24 million topic at hand.

The city’s proposal for the 2024 budget will be explored and explained in full at a public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The $24 million budget includes a 1.89% tax levy hike, made to help pay for several different city costs.

“The new budget continues the city’s efforts to support critical infrastructure investments and increase the compensation for our dedicated police officers while ensuring we can pay for the increases in contractual obligations like health insurance premiums and fuel,” said Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins. “The completion of those projects is a reminder that our many funding sources keep the City’s taxes at manageable rates.”

The widening levy would raise property tax rates by just under $27 per year for an average home valued at $210,000. The taxes would supplement other funding sources to pay for an increase in city employee health insurance premiums, valued at 11.95%; as well as inflation in equipment costs.

The meeting starts at 7:15 p.m. at City Hall, and will be livestreamed on YouTube.