LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George Central School District is searching for the right person to lead its schools. This week, the search has been narrowed down.

On Wednesday morning, the district named the two finalists to step up as the next superintendent. The candidates are John Luthringer, who currently works as the Director of Instructional Technology at nearby Queensbury Union Free School District; and Christopher Clancy, who currently serves as Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Special Programs at Canastota Central School District, in Madison County.

The chosen superintendent will replace Lynne Rutnik, who is stepping down after 5 years to take a position at Schenectady City Schools. In November, Lake George residents were asked to take a survey giving feedback on what they were looking for in the next person to lead the district.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank all stakeholders for the large number of responses we received on our community survey and for the outstanding participation at the community forum we held in November,” said Lake George Board of Education President Tricia Connor Biles. That cycle of community response doesn’t stop there.

Next, both candidates will come and spend a full day visiting the school district; Luthringer on March 21, and Clancy on March 22. Each day will be followed by a community evening, where parents, staff and community members will be able to meet the candidate of the day at Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School. Following those visits, the school board will conduct a third round of interviews with both candidates.

Those “meet the finalists” nights start at 5:30 p.m. on March 21-22. Those interested in meeting the finalists should register ahead of time, either by phone at (518) 668-5456 ext. 1207, or by email at bartons@lkgeorge.org. One registration counts for both evenings.

“Once again, on behalf of the entire Board, we truly appreciate all of the input we have received to date,” said Biles. “We look forward to hosting the meet the finalist nights at 5:30 p.m. on the evenings of March 21 and 22.”

Outgoing superintendent Rutnik is the third superintendent to come and go at Lake George in the last decade. Mary Cahill also served for two years, followed by Patrick Dee, who then left to take on a job as superintendent at Whitehall Central School District. Douglas Huntley has served as interim superintendent since Rutnik’s departure.