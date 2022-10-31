GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Have you noticed something new going in at the alleyway between Charles R. Wood Theater and Spot Coffee? Two Chicago-based artists have been hard at work, painting the history of Glens Falls one square at a time.

On Monday, one of the artists behind the mural is sticking around to talk to the community about the project, which was finished over the weekend. Michael Ferrarell will be at Charles R. Wood Theater at noon on Monday, for a meet-and-greet with anyone who wants to know about the process he and fellow artist Nicholas Capozzoli went through in order to learn about Glens Falls’ history and put it to brush.

The mural is one of three painted across Glens Falls, with the other two facing the street and sidewalk traffic. The effort has been at the core of the Arts District of Glens Falls project, which has also included painted electrical boxes and sidewalk stamps connecting city arts destinations.

In a NEWS10 interview on Friday, Ferrarell and Capozzoli explained that visiting a new place is nothing new for them. The duo has visited communities in Indiana, Iowa and Florida. Each time, they learn about the faces, names and places in the area’s local history, and plan out how best to bring it all to life.

The Wood Theater is located at 207 Glen St. in downtown Glens Falls. It is a location on the Arts District sidewalk stamp trail, along with sites like the Chapman Museum and Cool Insuring Arena.