SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new program by Saratoga Hospital is bringing medical residents to health centers in Saratoga, Ticonderoga and Glens Falls. The Saratoga Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program has announced its inaugural class, including medical residents from inside and outside the United States. The program runs in cooperation with Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Albany Medical Center.

“The six residents were chosen from more than 1,500 applicants based on their strong academic credentials and commitment to the mission of the hospital and residency program,” said Saratoga Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program director Ephiram Back. “Our faculty look forward to collaborating with this class to develop a model for 21st-century family medicine education.”

The six medical students selected will start a three-year residency starting on July 1. Students coming to the capital region include:

Alina Bazarian, MD (Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, New Jersey)

Awais Chaudary, MD (Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland)

Carolyn Corcoran, DO (Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Pennsylvania)

Anna Kaoutskaia, MD (St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine, Grand Cayman)

Elena Merjery, MD (Medical University of the Americas, Nevis)

Zeynep Ovacik, MD (Istanbul University, Turkey)

Patients of various capital region medical providers may meet residents as they learn. The group of residents will receive training at Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Community Health Center, Saratoga Race Course’s Backstretch Clinic, as well as Hudson Headwaters Ticonderoga Health Center, and the soon-to-open Glens Falls Family Health Center.

“This is a special place to live and practice medicine,” said Richard Falivena, DO, vice president and chief medical and physician integration officer at Saratoga Hospital. “We’re confident this inaugural group of residents will lay the foundation for an innovative, enriching training program that will have a positive impact throughout our communities. We are thrilled to welcome these talented young people and look forward to working with them.”

The organizations intend to add six new medical residents every year, up to 18 by 2025.