GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Saturday, the Adirondack chapter of an animal shelter comes to Glens Falls to bring animals and brews together for a good cause. Mean Max Brew Works hosts the North Shore Animal League on Glen Street for “Brews & Mews.”

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, $1 off the price of every purchased beer will be donated directly to the Adirondack Region chapter of the North Shore Animal League. Pet-related donations to the shelter will be collected. Anyone who makes a donation will be entered for a chance to win a gift certificate, and will also have a chance to win a handmade quilt.

The event is all held at Mean Max’s taproom at 193 Glen St. #2 in downtown Glens Falls. The animal shelter will also have cats and kittens ready to adopt onsite. The Adirondack chapter of the North Shore Animal League is also regularly involved in the Adirondacon tabletop gaming convention, held at Charles R. Wood Theater.