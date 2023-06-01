HORICON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, a teenage hiker was found by a New York State Forest Ranger after sustaining an injury. The hiker, a 14-year-old from Maryland, had injured his leg while hiking ahead of his mother in the area of Pharoh Lake.

The subject was found by a forest ranger on patrol to Pharaoh Lake around 2:40 p.m. The ranger compression-wrapped the hiker’s ankle and reconnected him with his mother. Crutches were provided for transport out of the forest, and the hikers were assisted to their vehicle.

The Pharoh Lake Wilderness Area spans 46,283 acres of the Adirondack Park, located in parts of Warren and Essex counties. In addition to Pharoh Lake, the area also includes Crane Pond, Gooseneck Pond, Whortleberry Pond, and Berrymill Pond. Pharoh Mountain climbs to an elevation of 2,551 feet.