QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you drive north along the Adirondack Northway through Glens Falls and Queensbury, you’ll pass by a recently-reimagined welcome center. The Adirondack Welcome Center has local products inside, along with plenty of travel information for those heading through and into the mountains. This month, there’s something sweet in store, too.

Every Friday in March, visitors to the Adirondacks Welcome Center can enjoy Maple Madness from noon to 2 p.m. Eight different local maple products will be on display and up for tasting, from syrups to candies. Tasters can vote for their favorites.

Everyone who comes for a taste of something mapley will be entered for a chance to win a box of maple products, all New York-made. A winner will be announced on Facebook on April 4. Coming to enjoy the maple also means getting 10% off purchases at ShopTasteNY.com.

The flavors available to taste are from all over New York, but the welcome center also has a guide for those who want to find some local syrups and other goods local to the Adirondack region. The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce is pushing a maple map that guides visitors through local farms and sugar shacks well-seasoned in the craft.

There’s more coming this weekend for maple season. Up Yonda Farm is bringing back its annual Maple Festival on March 12 and 19. Thurman Maple Days runs for three weekends throughout the month.