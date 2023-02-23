BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Up Yonda Farm is tapping the trees and inviting the community to get a taste. The educational center is bringing back its annual Maple Festival next month.

The third annual Up Yonda Maple Festival is set for Saturday, March 18. Naturalists at the center will lead tours of the sugarbush and sugarhouse in operation at Up Yonda. Visitors can learn the science and history of sugaring, from tapping trees to boiling sap and more. The day finishes off with fresh maple syrup on French toast dippers.

On March 18, tours start every 20 minutes starting at 10 a.m. and running until 11:40 a.m., then returning from 1 to 2:40 p.m. Tour tickets are $5 per person, plus an additional $5 parking fee per vehicle. Proceeds benefit Up Yonda’s educational operations. Tour reservations can be made online.

Up Yonda Farm is located at 5239 Lake Shore Drive in Bolton, up the west side of Lake George. The center runs educational programs year-round for schools and families.