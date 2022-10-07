WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, a man was found dead on the scene in the Battenkill River. Washington County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a report of an individual in the river in the township of Jackson.

James J. Berry, 73, of Delmar, was identified after being pulled out of the river on Thursday evening, at the intersection of State Route 313 and Hickory Hill Road. Investigators looking further into the case as of Friday morning say that the circumstances of Berry’s death are still under investigation, but that incident does not appear to be suspicious.

Senior Investigator Spiezio, Investigator J. Noble, Sergeant K. Kolar and Deputy L. Gillis are handling the case. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Shushan Fire Department, Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, and New York State Police.