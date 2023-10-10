GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Leaders around the Lake George area know that a great amount of research on freshwater lake health, aquatic species, and more already happens there. At an upcoming gathering, they hope to discuss ways to further enhance the work that keeps an eye on algal blooms, invasive species, and other potential environmental threats.

The Warren County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is welcoming the public to its annual luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Every year, the event serves as a stage for conversation around how the Lake George and Glens Falls region can grow and better serve those who live there. This year, that conversation will happen at the Carriage House at Fort William Henry – overlooking Lake George itself.

“The abundance of clean water in the Adirondack region is the envy of the world,” said EDC Warren County President Jim Siplon. “The knowledge of freshwater protection that has been amassed here should be shared with the world, with the Lake George/Warren County region and our neighboring regions deriving economic development benefits in the process. We have the asset, knowledge, and opportunity to attract researchers, scientists and entrepreneurs as well as engineering and technology companies and their employees to advance these lessons beyond our communities.”

Lake George has long been home to the Jefferson Project, a collaboration between Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and IBM that maps the effects on the lake of invasive species, climate change, and shifts in nutrients. RPI also operates the Darrin Fresh Water Institute, which studies ecological structures and functions in water, land, and air. Outside of academia, the Lake George Association advocates for those who live, work, or play around the lake to take better care of the water.

The vision EDC Warren County wants to share ties together the work that the Jefferson Project, Darrin Fresh Water Institute, and Lake George Association do. At the Oct. 24 event, Dr. John Kelly III of IBM and RPI President Martin Schmidt will speak about how to use Lake George to do even more with freshwater science and technology.

“We live in a world in which 2 billion to 3 billion people experience water shortages for at least one month per year, and 700 million lack access to clean water altogether. Locally, we are blessed with an abundance of clean freshwater. This makes freshwater quality a foundational asset of our local environment and our local economy, with stakeholders including our governments, nonprofits, academic institutions like SUNY, and private sector partners having demonstrated for many years that they truly appreciate the importance of careful stewardship of our water bodies,” said Siplon.

Tickets are on sale now through EDC Warren County.