QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Warren County is set to hold a public hearing for its budget looking into the next year. The county, covering Glens Falls, Lake George and some southern Adirondack communities, is proposing a budget with more money to work with – thanks to some borrowing. Targets of that budget include more roadwork, and a dip in taxes for homeowners.

Warren County’s tentative budget for 2023 proposed a tax levy of $48,605,788. That number would be up by 3.79% from 2022’s budget, while staying under the tax cap, which allows a maximum increase of 4.08%.

The levy would be good news for Warren County homeowners. The county tax rate would see a decrease of around 32 cents per $1,000 of assessed value – down to $3.578 per $1,000. In 2023, a homeowner with a property valued at $200,000 would pay around $6.40 less in property taxes.

In 2022, Warren County got a lot of road work done, including a project to install a new bridge at Halfway Brook in Queensbury. 2022’s projects cost a total of around $8 million. In the new year, the budget would allow for $7 million of new projects, between $4 million of budgeted funds and $3 million in leftover funds that were borrowed for last year’s work.

The injection of new funding is aimed at curbing deterioration on roads across Warren County, getting ahead of areas that are showing the effects of age. Project areas include:

Quaker Road in Queensbury

Diamond Point Road in Lake George

Coolidge Hill Road in Bolton

Main Street in North Creek (depending on underway water line work)

“Our 2023 budget allows Warren County to continue its multi-year plan to maintain county public works infrastructure, including our roads and bridges, while investing in the workforce and equipment that we need to maintain vital services,” said Stony Creek Supervisor and Warren County Budget Officer Frank Thomas. “We were also cautious with revenue projections in light of concerns that our economy may slow down in the coming months. But we are confident that our years of fiscally conservative budgeting will help us ride out whatever turbulence we may encounter.”

Friday night’s public hearing can be viewed through Warren County’s YouTube channel. The county Board of Supervisors will continue adopting the budget following the hearing.