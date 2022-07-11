LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Recently, comedian Louis C.K. came to Lake George – and not for a vacation. “Fourth of July,” a new film directed by C.K. and written by himself and Joe List, was filmed at the lake, and now nearby theaters will screen the slice of the lake.

Two North Country and Capital Region area theaters will be screening “Fourth of July.” Screenings are set at two Regal Cinemas theaters – one at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, and the other in Clifton Park. Both screenings are set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.

“Fourth of July” follows a recovering alcoholic with a jazz piano career, who joins his family on a vacation weekend at Lake George and confronts painful truths and conflicts with family over the course of a holiday weekend. The film stars Joe List, Sarah Tollemache, Paula Plum, Robert Walsh, Tara Pacheco, Robert Kelly, Nick Di Paolo, Chris Walsh and Louis C.K.

“Louis C.K.’s Fourth of July is an engaging film, that can be enjoyed as a light summer movie with some real heart and big laughs, or as something deeper with a message. The exceptional performances, universal themes and terrific writing all position Fourth of July as one of the best movies of the summer and definitely worth the drive to see one of the screenings around the country,” a press release quotes from the podcast “Interrobang.”

Louis C.K.’s career in directing has run alongside his comedy and acting. In 1984, he debuted as the director and writer of the short film “Trash Day.”