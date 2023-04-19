GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday morning, state Forest Rangers were called to Daniel’s Road State Forest to assist two hikers who called for help after getting lost on the trail. Rangers were called by Ray Brook Dispatch around 12:30 p.m. to find hikers who had become disoriented while trying to make their way back to their parking area.

The Forest Ranger who arrived at the scene located the two Clifton Park residents by use of a location pin. The hikers had become lost and disoriented while trying to return to Daniels Road, where they had parked. They were directed by phone to walk in the proper direction, and met by the ranger to return to the trailhead around 2:45 p.m.

When located, it was found that the hikers had traveled about 13 miles – far more than the 5 miles they had intended. Both had blisters and visited the trail system without familiarity beforehand, or a map.

Daniel’s Road State Forest spans 523 acres in the town of Greenfield. The park contains hiking and mountain biking trails, camping areas, and availability to hunters. The DEC advises all hikes to prepare with proper clothing, as well as supplies including a map, compass, and extra food.