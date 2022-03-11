WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, a gallon of gas in the Essex County town of Wilmington was $4.35 per gallon. Like everywhere, those prices are going up in the Adirondacks. The supervisor of the town is speaking up about the issues ahead, including those larger than the gas pump.

“If we were just looking at gasoline increases, I think people could live with that,” said Wilmington Town Supervisor Roy Holzer. “However, the reality is that everything else is going way up as well. For example, my power bill for my home last year was around $200. It climbed to over $400 for the same time period this year, and we do not heat with electric.”

Holzer brought a resolution to the Essex County Department of Public Works last month that would call on New York State and the Federal government to start a 90-day fuel and sales tax moratorium. The goal is to shave off a portion of what motorists have to pay to fill the tank.

That’s a noble goal anywhere, as prices above the $4-per-gallon range become the theme of the week. While that hurts any driver, it especially hits hard for those with long commutes. Wilmington, roughly 10 miles from Lake Placid, has many residents who work in schools, hospitality, or for the Olympic Regional Development Authority. They and others living in the town travel anywhere from 12 to 35 miles to go to work every day, often along winding roads that can add to the rate that a car goes through a tank of gas.

“In my opinion, An across-the-board suspension of added gas fees would have a direct and immediate savings for average blue collar folks that have to commute back and forth to work,” said Holzer. The supervisor previously ran a convenience store which sold gasoline.

For now, the prices in a small town in the Adirondack-bound Essex County are similar to what one would find in Albany, according to daily gas price data posted online by AAA. As of Friday, the interactive price map reported a gas pump average of $4.443 per gallon for Essex County. For reference, the average was $4.461 in nearby Warren County, home to Lake George and Glens Falls. The average in Albany County was $4.456.

Despite the cost not immediately appearing too different, the change could grow over time. Stewart’s Shops Public Affairs Director Erica Komoroske said that the chain’s stores further into the North Country use a different gasoline supplier than those closer to the Capital Region, and that the cost of transporting fuel up there is higher.

Holzer’s resolution gained unanimous support by Essex County town supervisors. The change Essex County is calling for would eliminate not just sales tax, but also State and Federal Excise Tax, State Petroleum Business Tax and Testing Tax; all for the next three months. Next, the resolution will be up for consideration at the next meeting of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, set for later in March.

In a weekly report to the Wilmington community written last month, Holzer says he doesn’t know exactly how wide the impact would be. Even so, with costs also rising on kerosene, propane and heating oil, anything has to make a difference.

“In a time where we are seeing record inflation and significant increases in sales tax generating, all levels of government could take a small hit without the 90-day moratorium affecting the bottom line of budgets. The assistance this could extend to working people commuting to work every day would be noticeable in their wallets. Even people on fixed incomes would benefit from a little relief,” Holzer said.

On the municipal side, Warren County Communications Director Don Lehman said that the Department of Public Works is operating as normal for now. There’s a chance that this week’s cost hikes could indicate a bigger issue that leaves the county with a shortfall. If so, the county will deal with it when it comes, and hope the spike is a brief one in the meantime.

Other average gas prices through the North Country include $4.442 in St. Lawrence County; $4.449 in Hamilton County; and $4.458 in Washington County, all according to AAA. The state’s total average gas price was listed at $4.465.