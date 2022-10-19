GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls/Lake George area is full of local businesses of all sizes and scopes, from restaurants to construction to advertisement firms and beyond. On Wednesday evening, many of those local faces will be showcased for anyone looking to network in the North Country.

Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, more than 70 local and regional businesses will pay a visit to the Queensbury Hotel for the 2022 Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. The free event runs from 4-7 p.m. at the hotel, located at 88 Ridge St. in Glens Falls.

Any businessperson is urged to load up on business cards. In addition to meeting, greeting and networking, visitors can enter to win door prizes. Following the expo, an informal networking event will be held at Fenimore’s Pub, located inside the hotel.